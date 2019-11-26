New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association presents Laura Primiano with General Manager of the Year Award

Laura Primiano, general manager at Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady’s The Landing Hotel, is the recipient of this year’s New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association’s (NYSH&TA) 2019 Outstanding General Manager of the Year award. The program recognizes the exemplary professionalism and exceptional service of individuals in the hospitality and tourism industry.

“Every year, the state’s hospitality industry nominates its most outstanding employees. After reviewing all the nominations submitted, the judges agreed that Laura Primiano was the best of the best,” said NYSH&TA President Mark Dorr. “All the winners of this year’s awards are STARS in every sense of the word and shining examples of what New York State hospitality and tourism is all about.”

The Outstanding General Manager of the Year award honors a hotelier who has demonstrated superior professionalism and taken a leadership role in the industry by actively participating in association, community or industry programs.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized by the New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association as General Manager of the Year and am incredibly thankful to my entire team for their dedication and support,” said Primiano. “The mark of a great leader is not just measured by individual achievement, it is measured by how well their team works together with a common vision, to collectively achieve success. I graciously accept this award on behalf of my entire team and all the people that have inspired, and believed in me, throughout my career in the hospitality industry”.