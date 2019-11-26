MyPechanga mobile app -- PECHANGA RESORT CASINO

Pechanga Resort Casino introduced the MyPechanga for both iOS and Android mobile devices. Pechanga guests and members of The Club at Pechanga can now take their resort offers and redeem them with the click of a button. MyPechanga also allows guests to see their EasyPlay, EasyDine and Club Dollar balances in real time. Guests who work with a casino host can call, email or text their representative directly from the app. Direct links within the app also take you to the Pechanga website and the Best Bet Casino mobile app (on Android devices), Pechanga Resort Casino’s free, social casino game.

Developed by Pechanga’s Information Technology mobile app developers, MyPechanga started as an idea to deliver enhanced guest service to Pechanga’s loyal guests. They wanted a way for guests to avoid making phone calls whenever they wanted to redeem their hotel offers or check point balances. The creation, development and rigorous testing phases lasted more than 18 months.

A second phase of the app with more upgrades and enhancements is already in the works by the developers.