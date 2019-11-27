MGM Resorts surpasses milestone of 1 Million meals donated toward hunger relief

MGM Resorts International recently announced it reach the milestone of donating more than 1 million meals through its Feeding Forward program, which safely recovers unserved food from conventions, mini bars and warehouses to help feed those in Southern Nevada suffering from food insecurity. In addition, the company has donated over 500,000 meals through Restaurant Week and Backpacks for Kids, which are also part of Feeding Forward. The food donation portion of the program started in 2016 and works as a partnership with Three Square food bank.

"For many years we have worked with community organizations like Three Square to provide hunger relief and food resources for those in need. We are proud to continue those efforts through our Feeding Forward program," said Bill Hornbuckle, president and COO of MGM Resorts International. "We are thrilled to be well on our way to achieving our social impact and sustainability goal of donating 5 million meals by the year 2025 and are grateful to our employees for their continued dedication to helping those in need."

MGM employees celebrated this momentous occasion on November 26 at Project Homeless Connect where they were the sponsors of the meal. Project Homeless Connect, coordinated by the Nevada Resorts Association, brings together various parts of the community to help serve individuals and families in need. More than 200 MGM Resorts volunteers were part of the event, greeting guests and serving them a restaurant-style Thanksgiving meal prepared by MGM Resorts chefs.