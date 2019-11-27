Castle Hill Gaming announces first installation of its innovative games at a racetrack

Castle Hill Gaming announced its first Horse Racing installation at Remington Park Racing and Casino, which is owned by Global Gaming.

The new games include some of Castle Hill's most popular titles such as "Hot New Cash", "Hot Squeels" and "10,000 Leprechauns". Castle Hill is licensed by Oklahoma Horse Racing Commission and this is the company's first partnership with a racetrack.

"Castle Hill is proud to work with Global Gaming to provide quality, fun games for their customers," said Arthur Watson, CEO of Castle Hill Gaming. "There's no better place to start our racetrack partnership than Remington Park Racing and Casino."

The Oklahoma horse industry reportedly provides more than a $3 billion annual boost to the state's economy. Castle Hill Gaming, which has nearly 30 employees in Oklahoma, is a vital partner in the growth of an important industry for the state.