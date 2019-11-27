Pala Interactive selected to supply online gaming platform in Pennsylvania

Pala Interactive, an online real money and social gaming platform provider, announced it has entered into a multi-year license agreement with Kindred Group to provide its proprietary online real money gaming platform for the Unibet brand in Pennsylvania.

The Unibet offering officially launched on November 15th, and features Kindred leveraging Pala Interactive's Online Gaming Platform which includes Player Account Management System, Pala Online Casino products, integration into all industry-leading third-party casino content, integration with Kambi for Sports Betting and best-of-breed marketing technology integrations.

"Pala Interactive is absolutely thrilled to have been chosen by the Kindred Group to provide our full-service online gaming platform for their Unibet brand in Pennsylvania," said Pala Interactive CEO Jim Ryan. "It is extremely satisfying that an operator as sophisticated as Kindred recognizes the quality of the technology we have built and has the confidence in our ability to deliver a product that will make them successful in Pennsylvania and beyond."

"Pala Interactive has been a great partner throughout the preparation for this launch. We have been very impressed by the quality of the Pala online gaming platform, the flexibility of the Pala organization and we are now delivering our customers a state-of-the-art online gaming experience. We look forward to a long-term and successful relationship," said Manu Stan, SVP Kindred U.S.