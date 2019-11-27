Book of Ra deluxe 10 -- GREENTUBE

Greentube recently announced the addition of Book of Ra deluxe 10 is now available for all B2B partners.

The Book of Ra series has continued to take the slots experience to exciting new levels ever since the first edition launched. Now, Greentube has raised the bar even further with the release of Book of Ra deluxe 10, taking players on another unprecedented adventure to the mysterious Pyramids with the slot’s brave explorer. The new addition to the series is bigger and bolder than ever before, with twice the number of reels to double up the excitement factor.

Book of Ra deluxe 10 boast TWO reels and 100 pay lines packed with multiple win potential and also features Stacked Wilds that transfer from reel one to reel two to further increase winning chances. The series’ Special Expanding Symbols are back, too, in this latest adventure and also have the ability to transfer across the reels, providing another opportunity to win Egyptian treasures.