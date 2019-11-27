Avatars: Gateway Guardians -- YGGDRASIL

Yggdrasil, an online gaming solutions provider, is sending players on an intergalactic journey with its extra-terrestrial title, Avatars: Gateway Guardians. In this game, designed exclusively for Leo Vegas, the Gateway has been barred off to earthlings with players challenged to set the Avatars free with out of this world cash rewards if they succeed.

Four guardians stand before the Avatar kingdom, bringing hypnotic wins every time a player lands on a Hotspot area, triggering the ancient Multiplier wheel. The wheel will spin a random amount of times, each time adding up the Multiplier to the previous one. The luckiest players can get x20 on x20 multipliers taking win potential to supersonic levels.

Three Free Spin symbols transport players to a new dimension, where a stone dial displays even more Hotspots and pay lines. The number of Hotspots is defined by the number of Free Spin symbols landed in the base game – granting two for every Free Spin symbol and launching cosmic wins in this intergalactic empire.

“Avatars: Gateway Guardians promises to take players on an interstellar adventure full of thrilling missions to complete in order to collect great rewards," said Natalya Ovchinnikova, product owner slots at Yggdrasil. “With astronomical win potential and out of this world features and graphics, we’re confident the title will become a firm favorite with Leo Vegas’ customers.”

“Here at Leo Vegas we constantly strive to earn ourselves the coveted title of King of Casino," said James Ford, head of casino at Leo Vegas. "Introducing bespoke games to our existing portfolio gives us the opportunity to offer and promote unique content to our esteemed players and it was with this in mind that Avatars: Gateway Guardians came to be.

“The fourth instalment of Leo Vegas’ collaborative journey with Yggdrasil and the fifth for the Leo Vegas Originals series, this game positions itself as one of the most unique looking slot games on the market. We would like to thank Yggdrasil for allowing us to spread our creative wings on this project while continually providing us with invaluable expertise at each step of the way. Today we are proud to present Avatars: Gateway Guardians and we hope our players will enjoy the game play experience.”