Tribal gaming veteran Richard St. Jean takes helm at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

The Morongo Band of Mission Indians has named longtime tribal gaming executive Richard St. Jean as the new chief operating officer overseeing the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa near Palm Springs, CA.

With more than 25 years of successful hospitality and casino experience, St. Jean is a respected and highly accomplished executive who is uniquely qualified to steer the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa forward to realize the substantial growth opportunities that lie ahead.

"Richard comes to Morongo at an exciting time and brings with him a successful track record of operational excellence and proven leadership," said Morongo Tribal Chairman Robert Martin. "We are confident that his vision, deep industry expertise, and innovative spirit will fuel the next chapter of prosperity at Morongo while advancing our ongoing commitment to consistently exceeding the expectations of our guests."

"I am very excited to be joining Morongo's exceptionally talented team of hospitality and gaming professionals as we welcome a new era of innovation and growth that will further strengthen the casino's position as a premier gaming and resort destination," St. Jean said. "As a nationally recognized leader in tribal gaming, Morongo has a proud legacy of protecting tribal sovereignty and creating new opportunity for Indian Country, and I am honored to be a part of that history. "

St. Jean's career has stretched from the Waldorf Astoria in New York City to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas where he held several management positions. He spent 17 years at Station Casinos where he served as general manager for multiple gaming properties before becoming president of Native American Gaming. In this role, he oversaw the programming and design of Stations' four tribal gaming projects, as well as the operations and $720 million expansion of Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, Calif. and the $200 million launch of the Gun Lake Casino in Wayland, Mich.

St. Jean transitioned to Penn National Gaming in 2011 where he opened two properties in Ohio and the Jamul Casino in San Diego County.