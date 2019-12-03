GLI names Peter Wolff as director of global technical compliance

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) has named Peter Wolff director of global technical compliance. Wolff brings more than 10 years of experience to this position, where he will concentrate on technological advances within the gaming industry to support regulators in jurisdictions around the world, including serving as GLI’s primary point of contact for multiple state and tribal regulators. Wolff will also guide GLI’s global engineering groups on regulatory technical questions and issues to improve process efficiencies.

Additionally, he will play a key role in the company’s procedural and local-office government audits, including closely monitoring quality processes across all GLI domestic and international offices. This assures customers that GLI’s rigorous testing standards are being applied and are constantly up to date, as well as ensuring quality objectives are consistently met. Wolff will also oversee GLI’s renowned educational and training division, GLI University.

Wolff’s new role is part of a company wide shift bringing even more agile and responsive global teams focused on improving the customer experience.

“We are constantly thinking of ways to bring greater value to our clients and to further improve our world-class customer service and quality on a global scale. We are thrilled to announce Peter’s promotion and are confident in the contributions he will make to our global efforts,” said Christine Gallo, vice president of technical compliance and quality assurance.