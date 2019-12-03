Oasis Loyalty solution -- ARISTOCRAT

Aristocrat’s Oasis Loyalty solution is now available to casino operators throughout Nevada. The Oasis Loyalty solution has been previously approved and is in use in many GLI jurisdictions across the U.S. This approval is the latest in a series for Aristocrat system solutions in Nevada. Recently, Aristocrat announced its ONE LINK Bonusing and ONE LINK Wide Area Progressive solutions earned approval in the state.

Aristocrat conducted a multi-site field trial of the Oasis Loyalty solution with its partners Virgin River Hotel and Casino and CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite, Nev.

“For both single-site and multi-site properties, Aristocrat’s Oasis Loyalty offers operators the much-needed flexibility to market to their customer base with targeted and compelling offers and rewards. Oasis Loyalty does this with its sophisticated rewards engine and robust toolbox of promotional features,” said Jennifer Potokar, director of loyalty solution.

Oasis Loyalty also supports the usage of a single loyalty card across all properties in an enterprise, allowing promotional (freeplay) download to the machine at one or all locations within an enterprise.