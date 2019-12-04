Resorts World Las Vegas announces new amenities and summer 2021 opening

Resorts World Las Vegas has unveiled updated plans for the $4.3 billion luxury resort-casino to include new amenities such as a 5,000-capacity state-of-the-art theater scalable to host A-list residencies and corporate events; a dynamic 75,000-square-foot nightlife and daylife concept; a 50-foot diameter video globe which will display over 6,000 square feet of captivating LED content; and additional luxury suites, villas and penthouses with individual lobby experiences, open balconies and a sky casino. Projected to open in summer 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas will combine traditional and modern architecture, weaving a new luxury hotel experience into the fabric of Las Vegas with Asian-inspired touches, progressive technology and world-class guest service.

“Our team has been working diligently to perfect the vision for Resorts World Las Vegas and we are excited to begin sharing that concept with Las Vegas and the greater hospitality communities,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. “We believe Resorts World’s unique design and commitment to providing cutting-edge amenities and captivating experiences, is the foundation to curating a thoughtful resort experience that aims to redefine the luxury hotel standard in Las Vegas.”

In addition to the new entertainment venues and guest room enhancements, the resort is expected to feature a myriad of premier facilities and amenities, including:

Next-generation 110,000-square-foot casino complete with slots, table games, high-limit gaming areas, private gaming salons, dedicated poker room, and a 14,000-square-foot Entertainment Zone, which includes a race and sports book and featured live entertainment;

Two resort towers housing 3,500 guest rooms;

350,000 square feet of meeting and banquet space;

27,000-square-foot world-class spa;

220,000-square-foot pool complex with seven unique pool experiences including an 1,800-square-foot infinity pool with spectacular views of the Las Vegas Strip;

100,000-square-foot West Tower LED screen (one of the largest LED building displays in the world) and 19,000-square-foot East Tower LED screen;

Extensive food and beverage portfolio featuring a wide range of cuisine from authentic street food to Michelin star dining, including concepts new to the Las Vegas Strip.

Resorts World Las Vegas will blend the technology and luxury appeal of an urban contemporary resort with the traditions and time-honored details of the Resorts World brand. From a lush outdoor pool oasis with bold accents and rustic textures, to an interior color palette of warm gold and cream hues, each space will have its own identity and will be equally as inviting and immersive as it is unique.