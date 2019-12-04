Synergy Blue signs distribution agreement with Jade Entertainment

Synergy Blue announced a landmark distribution deal with Jade Entertainment Solutions. The agreement expands Synergy Blue’s reach to Asian-Pacific markets, where Jade Entertainment will provide sales distribution and localized support for the company’s unique HAWG (Hybrid Arcade Wager-based Gaming) platform and their vast library of arcade-style casino games.

In coordination with this announcement, Synergy Blue’s CEO Georg Washington will be attending G2E Asia in the Philippines to discuss the latest trends and developments in gaming innovation with fellow industry thought leaders. The panel discussion, which took place December 4 focused on how top innovators are creating products and services to improve player experience and make operations more efficient, including predictions on how the industry will evolve in coming years.

“This agreement is a great step for Synergy Blue and we’re very excited to work with Jade Entertainment, who are experts in their market,” said Georg Washington, CEO of Synergy Blue. “New trends are driving innovation in entertainment worldwide and gambling preferences are evolving to reflect that. Providing a variety of new experiences with the quality and engagement level that players now expect is crucial. This is what our game library was built for and we’re excited to expand our offering to the Asia Pacific region.”

The agreement provides Jade Entertainment with full access to Synergy Blue’s GLI/BMM approved library of arcade-style, skill-influenced —all built on the company’s unique HAWG platform, which provides unmatched flexibility for operators by allowing them to tailor game play and math variants to best fit their individual regulations and customer bases.

“We’re very eager to bring Synergy Blue’s expansive library of games to the Asian-Pacific markets,” said Joe Pisano, CEO of Jade Entertainment. “The amount of variety and flexibility built into their products is very compelling for operators and the styles are just what today’s players are asking for. We look forward to working with Synergy Blue and helping guide casinos toward a fun, successful future.”