Digital Signage Solutions (DSS) -- JCM GLOBAL

Detroit is often called the “City of Reinvention,” and now Detroit’s own MotorCity Casino Hotel has reinvented its guest experience in bold and dramatic fashion.

The new experience comes in the form of a spectacular 80-foot x 8-foot curved LED display from JCM Global Digital Signage Solutions (DSS) that stretches the length of the casino’s promenade ceiling. The installation, which made its debut late November, features a uniquely concave LED ceiling-mounted display that brings MotorCity Casino Hotel’s interior atmosphere to a new level for the ultimate guest experience.

“We say all the time that MotorCity Casino Hotel is Detroit’s most innovative entertainment venue. Now with this spectacular LED display on our promenade’s ceiling, we’re taking entertainment to new heights,” said Vice President and CIO David Nehra. “Guests will walk into the casino and have a stunning new experience that we’ll keep fresh by continually updating it with new content.”

"We are absolutely thrilled with the unique approach MotorCity Casino Hotel has taken with JCM’s DSS MAX-R flat panel displays," said JCM's Dave Kubajak, senior vice president of sales, marketing and operations. "Because the panels can articulate both concave and convex, their use is limited only by imagination. JCM is excited to provide this new and innovative architectural design feature that will enhance MotorCity Casino Hotel’s capability to deliver the ultimate guest entertainment experience.”

Incredibly flexible and energy efficient, JCM’s Digital Signage Solutions suit every taste, need, and budget. The displays offer easy-to-configure and easy-to-assemble panels that effortlessly accommodate any size, space, need, or challenge. Because of their flexible configuration, the direct view DSS LED displays inspire creativity that empowers casino marketers to connect with guests in rich, new ways.