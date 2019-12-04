Auto Roulette Studio -- NETENT

NetEnt has unveiled a new live roulette product which combines a Classic Auto-Roulette, Rapid Auto-Roulette and VIP Auto-Roulette in one immersive environment. The new Auto Roulette Studio is designed to modernize the look and feel of a traditional casino room but with a digital twist, using the best camera angles, HD streaming and blue-screen technology available to make a state-of-the-art live casino experience.

Housed within a vibrant, modern setting and lit up in shades of red and gold, the three wheels feature in one view with the ability to switch from one roulette to another, creating an easy-to-play, immersive design suited to a range of player styles. The Auto Roulette Studio is scalable to many markets with voice overs being available in twelve different languages at launch.

“As one of the first suppliers to offer a multi-reel gaming experience, the Auto Roulette Studio is one of our biggest releases of the year and underlines the scalability we offer to operators. It is a deeply engaging title supported by fantastic design and cutting-edge technology that will no doubt set a new standard in auto roulette,” said Andres Rengifo, director NetEnt Live.