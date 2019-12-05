White Hat Gaming Ltd signs multi-state platform agreement with Penn National Gaming, Inc.

White Hat Gaming Ltd has entered into a long-term Player Account Management (PAM) agreement with Penn National Gaming, Inc., which operates more than 41 gaming facilities across 19 U.S. states. Penn National Gaming, Inc. chose White Hat Gaming as its online PAM provider after a competitive selection process and will integrate with the White Hat Gaming platform before embarking on a multi-state real money online rollout.

Legal sports betting is currently active or pending in numerous states where Penn National operates gaming properties, potentially giving Penn National unrivalled access to regulated sports betting markets across the country.

“It is an honor to be working with an organisation of the size and reputation of Penn National Gaming," said Phil Gelvan, White Hat Gaming’s CEO. "In Penn National, we have found an ideal partner who share our passion for the consumer gaming experience and are committed to the highest standard of regulation. We look forward to partnering with them to build one of the leading businesses in American sports betting and online casino.”

The deal gives Penn National access to White Hat Gaming’s best-in-class, full-service platform, which is both modular and highly-scalable, as well as being proven to enhance the consumer experience in regulated markets, driving commercialisation in an efficient but also responsible manner, bringing to bear the highest standards of regulatory compliance.

“We’re proud to be partnering with a leading platform provider like White Hat Gaming,” said Jeff Kaplan, vice present of strategy and finance for Penn Interactive Ventures (PIV). “The team at White Hat shares our vision for providing a best in class, intuitive product experience for our customers.”