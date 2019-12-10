Loft 94 dinning venue – JAMUL CASINO

Jamul Casino recently relaunched its eclectic upstairs dining and entertainment venue, Loft 94, redesigned with an Asian theme and menu. Now named Loft 94: Yakitori | Noodle | Craft, the terrace restaurant offers outdoor yakitori grills, new furnishings, craft cocktails, and specialty noodle options, including ramen and pho dishes. As one of Jamul Casino’s seven distinct restaurants, the relaunch of Loft 94 enhances Jamul Casino’s growing reputation as a top destination in San Diego for gaming and culinary excellence.

The new theme of Loft 94 was created by Benjamin Petell, Jamul Casino’s director of food & beverage/retail with culinary support of Executive Chef Keoni Simmons. Petell joined Jamul Casino earlier this year, bringing fifteen years of experience managing large-scale resort amenities and food & beverage operations. In previous positions, he has designed and implemented restaurant concepts and other resort amenities that have resulted in a six-figure increase in operating income.

Loft 94 now features a completely re-vamped menu, including an assortment of non-traditional cocktails. Memorable blends include a torched meringue-topped old fashioned, and a clarified sake cosmopolitan with a cranberry stir stick that gradually changes the color and flavor profile of the cocktail. Additional seasonal recipes include:

Fireside

2 oz Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey

.75 oz Fresh Lemon

1 dash Aztec Chocolate Bitters

1 oz Simple Syrup

Served in an applewood smoked glass, with a toasted marshmallow and sweet and spicy bacon skewer.

Iced Emerald

1 oz Plymouth Gin

.5 oz Lillet Blanc

.25 oz Green Chartreuse

.25 oz Elderflower

1 dash Orange Bitters

Stirred and served inside a large format ice sphere that is cracked tableside. Garnished with micro lemon mint and a matcha cream-covered vanilla wafer.

"The vision for the cocktails at the all-new Loft 94 was to create extraordinary combinations that not only taste outstanding, but are also visually striking and complimentary to the menu," said Petell. "The recipes blend non-traditional methods and flavors and combine with the new dining menu, phenomenal atmosphere, and majestic view to give our guests a truly unique food and beverage experience for our area. There really is no other place like it.”