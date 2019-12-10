CNIGA elects new chairman and executive board members

At the organization’s annual meeting, the California Nations Indian Gaming Association (CNIGA) elected James Siva as the new chairman and Mike Lopez and Isaiah Vivanco to the positions of vice-chairman and treasurer on the association’s executive committee.

Joshua Muse was re-elected Southern District at-large representative, Raymond “Chuckie” Hitchcock and Butch Murphy were also elected, respectively, as the Eastern District At-Large Representative and Central District At-Large Representative. The executive board holds, in addition to four officers, representatives from tribes in each of the four federal court districts in California.

Additionally, Russell Witt of Incredible Technologies was elected as the associate member representative position on the executive committee.

“I am deeply honored to be elected chairman of CNIGA and am proud to lead an organization with such a robust history and am deeply grateful to have this position,” said Chairman Siva. “I am fortunate to have great leaders to work with and learn from.”

“It’s an honor and privilege to be elected vice chairman of CNIGA,” said Vice Chairman Lopez. “As the largest regional gaming organization in the United States, CNIGA is a leading voice and forum on gaming issues, and I am proud to serve the organization.

Also, at the meeting, the Pechanga Band of Luiseno Indians re-joined the organization. They had previously been members from 1995 to 2012.

“We’re excited and pleased to again be part of CNIGA and clearly we have big, impactful and consequential issues to address collectively,” said Pechanga Tribal Chairman Mark Macarro.

Three long-time CNIGA executive committee members had previously announced their retirement, including Chairman Steve Stallings, Treasurer Dennis Hendricks and Eastern District at-large Representative Leon Benner. Additionally, Witt replaces Kari McCormick.

Siva is also the vice-chairperson for the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, Lopez serves on the business committee of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Vivanco serves as vice-chairman on the Tribal council of the Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians and Murphy serves on the Tribal council of the Pechanga Band of Luiseno Indians.

Siva previously served on the CNIGA executive board as vice-chairman and Lopez was the Central District at-large representative

Continuing their terms on the executive board are CNIGA Secretary Daniel Salgado and Dale Miller (Northern Representative).