Chad Dickie joins the Win Systems management team

Win Systems has announced the recruitment of Chad Dickie for its management team, as the EVP & GM USA. This position is of great strategic importance for the company, given the growing success of the company in the U.S. and Canada.

Chad Dickie has more than 25 years of experience in the gaming and entertainment sector having held positions such as CEO and a member of the Steering Committee of several companies, both casino providers and operators. In his new role, he will have the responsibility of boosting and accelerating the strength and growth that the company has been experiencing in recent months in this market.

“It is a great pleasure for me to join the Win Systems Group,” said Dickie. “The strong growth that the company has had worldwide and particularly in the USA is a challenge for me and encourages me to contribute to achieving the ambitious goals that the company has in the region.”

“Being able to have top-notch professionals with extensive experience in the sector, as is undoubtedly the case of Chad, will help us achieve our development and growth plans in the country as well as allowing us to maintain the highest demand in terms of standards of the services offered to our customers,” said Eric Benchimol, CEO of Win Systems. “The passion and ability to recruit people like Chad bring great value to the company."