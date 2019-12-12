iGamingNew ProductsSlots

TETRIS EXTREME Slot Game -- SCIENTIFIC GAMES

Tetris_Extreme
December 12, 2019
Scientific Games Corporation is bringing TETRIS EXTREME to globally regulated iGaming markets. The new title evokes the familiar look and feel of the iconic TETRIS game with player-favorite slot features, creating a one-of-a-kind experience.  

TETRIS EXTREME reimagines the globally recognized video game, remaining true to the timeless TETRIS look and feel, with the added win potential and anticipation of a slot game. Colorful Tetriminos and Line Clears remain at the core of the game, along with increasing multipliers and the addition of a Free Falls Bonus.

TETRIS EXTREME Mega Drop brings to life the beloved  global video game brand as a high-quality slot game experience," said Dylan Slaney, SVP Casino of Scientific Games digital group.  "We’re eager to make a splash with fans in iGaming markets across the globe by combining that undeniable TETRIS feel with our player-favorite Mega Drop mechanic.”

Available via the Open Gaming System, TETRIS EXTREME is compatible with the Mega Drop Jackpots system. Mega Drop Jackpots is a multi-level jackpot system designed to supply more games with quicker guaranteed jackpot drops, encouraging more active players than a traditional jackpot system. When an individual jackpot drops, it immediately starts over, allowing for multiple drops in a shorter time span, giving players the ability to strategically strive for the next big drop.

