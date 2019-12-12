TETRIS EXTREME Slot Game -- SCIENTIFIC GAMES

Scientific Games Corporation is bringing TETRIS EXTREME to globally regulated iGaming markets. The new title evokes the familiar look and feel of the iconic TETRIS game with player-favorite slot features, creating a one-of-a-kind experience.

TETRIS EXTREME reimagines the globally recognized video game, remaining true to the timeless TETRIS look and feel, with the added win potential and anticipation of a slot game. Colorful Tetriminos and Line Clears remain at the core of the game, along with increasing multipliers and the addition of a Free Falls Bonus.

“ TETRIS EXTREME Mega Drop brings to life the beloved global video game brand as a high-quality slot game experience," said Dylan Slaney, SVP Casino of Scientific Games digital group. "We’re eager to make a splash with fans in iGaming markets across the globe by combining that undeniable TETRIS feel with our player-favorite Mega Drop mechanic.”