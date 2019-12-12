Dynasty Electronic Table Games with Baccarat -- IGT

IGT recently announced the Resorts World Casino New York City in Jamaica, N.Y. can now entertain its players with IGT’s Dynasty Electronic Table Games (ETG) with engaging Random Number Generated (RNG) Baccarat content. The 20 newly installed terminals mark the expansion of Resorts World’s ETG investment joining dozens of IGT Dynasty ETGs with RNG Roulette.

“IGT’s Dynasty ETG products offer casual and experienced table games players a user-friendly, approachable gaming experience,” said Dan Finken, VP of gaming operations. “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with IGT and our ETG footprint with their RNG baccarat product.”