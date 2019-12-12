Splitz feature -- YGGDRASIL

Yggdrasil has introduced its brand-new mechanic Splitz, which will offer a fresh layer of excitement to its future slot releases. The feature will make a thrilling addition to Yggdrasil’s casino titles, boosting player engagement with massive win potential.

Mystery symbols will drop down on the reel, building anticipation as the animation reveals how many symbols the tile will split into. With the possibility of splitting into three, the number of Splitz landed will always be of the same symbol, giving players the chance to win payouts beyond their imagination as the reels split. The first game to feature the Splitz mechanics is Temple Stacks which will be released in January and offer over 200,000 ways to win.

“We are delighted to launch Splitz, an electrifying new mechanic that gives our slot gameplay an exhilarating boost," said Natalya Ovchinnikova, product owner slots at Yggdrasil. “The feature exemplifies our constant drive for innovation, and we look forward to introducing it to operator partners and players.”