Red Lake Gaming selects Konami’s SYNKROS

Konami Gaming, Inc. announced that its SYNKROS casino management system has been selected by Red Lake Gaming Enterprises, Inc., operator of Seven Clans Casinos. Red Lake Gaming is scheduled to launch SYNKROS across its portfolio of premiere Northern Minnesota venues, including Seven Clans Warroad, Red Lake, and Thief River Falls. In total, the rollout will reach more than 1,500 slots and 10 live table games with industry-leading 99.9 percent system uptime.

“Superior service, exhilarating gaming entertainment, comfort, and convenience have long been at the forefront of our guest experience at Seven Clans Casinos,” said Ray Brenny, chief executive officer at Red Lake Gaming Enterprises, Inc. “Considering this legacy and our vision for continued growth, Konami’s SYNKROS was the top choice to drive our casino portfolio ahead of the curve.”

“Guests across Seven Clans Casinos will encounter exciting new promotions, tournaments, rewards, and mystery bonus events at all of our locations with the upcoming SYNKROS launch,” said Frances Graves, marketing director at Red Lake Gaming Enterprises, Inc. “SYNKROS’ advanced technology and single ecosystem provide the reliable foundation to support both our immediate and long-term objectives.”

Konami’s SYNKROS will power a single card system across all properties, allowing guests to enjoy seamless loyalty rewards from any of the company’s landmark locations. Additionally, players will have the opportunity to engage in system-delivered True-Time Tournaments, SuperSeries floor-wide bonusing, and electronic promotional drawings, with a broad variety of potential prizes and cash awards.

“Seven Clans Casino properties stand out in a competitive region for providing an incredible retreat—from the atmosphere to the amenities,” said Jay Bertsch, vice president, global systems sales at Konami Gaming, Inc. “Konami is committed to connecting closely with properties through the upcoming launch and beyond, to maximize results for players, administrators, community members, and leadership.”