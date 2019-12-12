Louisiana Gaming Board and Attorney General's Gaming Division endorce ICE North America

The Louisiana Gaming Board and the Gaming Division of the Louisiana Office of the Attorney General have given their seal of approval to ICE North America after it was announced the show will be hosted in New Orleans between May 13-14 next year. The ICE brand took its show to Boston this year and has now transferred to the Big Easy next spring just as the state expects to re-take center stage in the debate on the legalization of sports betting.

With a new bill expected to go before law-makers in the spring, Christopher B. Hebert, director of the gaming division of the State of Louisiana Attorney General's Office, is set to be a key player and believes the gathering of the industry’s key operators, suppliers and interested parties is well-timed.

“Conferences like ICE North America are crucial to the operation and regulation of the gaming industry in the states," said Hebert. "They facilitate communication among regulators, the legal community, and operators by educating those stakeholders on the issues and trends of the regulated markets and solutions to illegal markets.

“With advancements in technology and the expansion of gaming modalities, we believe that education on responsible gaming, BSA/AML, and similar topics is now vital. Having attended ICE North America in Boston last year, we are thrilled to have it coming to New Orleans.”

Chairman Ronnie Jones of the Louisiana Gaming Board was also glowing in his praise of New Orleans and encouraged those who’ve yet to sample the city’s unique charms not to miss out in May.

“New Orleans is consistently ranked in the top five convention and conference destinations because the city wraps its arms around visitors and makes them feel they are in a special place," said Jones. “It has a very special culture, and we are happy to show others what makes us different. Indeed, it is a destination that visitors won’t find anywhere else in North America.

“For those who have never been to the city, I would urge that you take your time, slow down, pace your enjoyments of hospitality and you will come to love this city that many of us call home. In return, she will love you right back.”

Welcoming the endorsement of both organizations, Event Director Rory Credland said ICE North America is attracting interest from exhibitors and attendees interested in innovation and the future of betting and gaming, as well as hospitality tech, and was shaping up to be a must-attend event.

ICE North America’s 150-plus-speaker conference program will be available for free in 2020, a move that has been made to eliminate barriers of entry to the industry’s decision makers.

To find out more about the content on offer and to register for ICE North America, visit www.icenorthamerica.com.