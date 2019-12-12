Oneida Indian Nation announces expansion at YBR Casino

The Oneida Indian Nation announced the third phase of construction at its YBR Casino, located in the Village of Chittenango. The renovation will expand upon the casino’s extensive gaming options with a new state-of-the-art entertainment wing, slated to open in early February. It will feature a six-lane luxury Brunswick Bowling center, two high-tech Topgolf Swing Suite bays, and other social games. The new section will also feature a new full-service bar and dining, more than ten television screens and dedicated sports-betting stations. The renovation will also include an exterior redesign that stylishly combines the aesthetics of Central New York’s industrial history with a modern 21st-century look.

YBR Casino’s expanded amenities include:

Both of the bays at the YBR Topgolf Swing Suite will feature a variety of HDTVs, comfortable lounge seating, golf and non-golf games, including Zombie Dodgeball, Baseball Pitching, Soccer, Hockey and more.

Brunswick Bowling will construct a six-lane center featuring top-of-the-line equipment designed to create an engaging experience for guests of all ages and skill levels.

New entertainment amenities at YBR Casino include the addition of pool tables and shuffle boards—popular social games with a new generation of guests.

YBR Casino also recently launched new weekly live esports tournaments. Every Wednesday, the tournaments bring egamers to The Lounge with Caesars Sports at YBR Casino to compete for weekly cash prizes, Free Play and more.

YBR Casino opened the newest location of Burgers of Madison County, the extremely popular restaurant from Point Place Casino, with a menu of delicious burgers, milkshakes and more.

“With the latest renovations to our gaming floor, the addition of The Lounge with Caesars Sports and this next phase of expansions, YBR will be completely transformed into a multi-entertainment venue unlike anything else in the area,” said Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter. “This new phase of renovations at YBR is geared to exceed guest expectations, and is a reflection of the Oneida Indian Nation’s ongoing commitment to reinvesting in Central New York. By expanding our offerings, we will be creating new jobs and helping to revitalize the region as a premier tourist destination.”

This expansion builds on the Oneida Indian Nation’s collaborations with national brands in the gaming and entertainment fields. Earlier this year, the Oneida Indian Nation partnered with Caesars Entertainment to develop The Lounge with Caesars Sports, state-of-the-art sports-betting venues with VIP amenities, luxury seating and award-winning menus. YBR Casino is now home to New York State’s largest sports book and has proven to be a winner with new and loyal casino guests alike.

“The expansion of entertainment options at YBR Casino and the reputation the Oneida Indian Nation has for offering the best amenities for guests is consistent with the fun, social experiences guests know and expect from Topgolf,” said Peter Kratsios, director of business development from Topgolf Swing Suite. “More than half of the guests who enjoy Topgolf have never touched a golf club in their life, so we are confident the addition of Topgolf Swing Suites will attract new guests, golfers and non-golfers, to the property.”

“We’re excited about our partnership with the Oneida Indian Nation and bringing new entertainment options to YBR Casino,” said Jason Dean, director of new business development for Brunswick Bowling Products. “When experienced in an atmosphere like YBR Casino, we know that Brunswick Bowling will be the perfect complement to the YBR Casino experience.”