Dragon Hits Class III slot game – NOVOMATIC AMERICAS

Feel the power as the Asian Empresses Summon – Dragon Hits. Discover the dragon’s spirits for enhanced free spins, bountiful wins, and the jade, gold and fire progressives in NOVOMATIC Americas’ all-new Dagon Hits.

Wild signet substitutes for all symbols except fire, gold and jade dragons (scatters). one or 2/3/4/5-combinations of either fire, or gold or jade dragons trigger the fire, gold or jade bonus with 5/7/10/15/25 free games, respectively – depending on the triggering type and number of symbols. Free games are played in each dragon’s own reel set, each with its special feature and Progressive: During the jade bonus, 1-7 wilds will be added randomly to the reel set for each spin. During the gold bonus, 1-2 reels will turn wild. In the fire bonus, 1–3 extra wilds will be initially added on the reel set and all wilds turn into fixed wilds that are held for the remaining free spins. Free games are played at the trigger bet.