JCM Global enters into multi-year master supplier agreement with Penn National Gaming

JCM Global and Penn National Gaming have entered into a multi-year master supplier agreement that allows Penn National Gaming to increase its connections with players across the entire casino enterprise. Under the agreement covering over 36,000 electronic gaming machines, JCM will supply equipment and systems to Penn National Gaming for many of its existing properties and all new properties for the next five years.

Among the products JCM will supply are the iVIZION bill validator, GEN5 Thermal Printer, the patented FUZION peripheral management system, the ICB Intelligent Cash Box system and the PROMONET floor-wide promotional couponing system.

“JCM is proud to expand our partnership with Penn National Gaming. We have enjoyed the privilege of working as partners for over 10 years, helping them to deepen connections with their customers and ensure unmatched transaction security across their casino floor. Now, with this multi-year agreement, JCM is demonstrating our commitment to helping Penn National Gaming fulfill their vision for the casino of the future by providing our system focused products and technologies to support their goal of being the industry leader,” said JCM SVP of Sales, Marketing & Operations Dave Kubajak.