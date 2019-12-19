4ThePlayer.com Content -- SCIENTIFIC GAMES

Scientific Games Corporation has expanded its OpenGaming content library with the launch of 4ThePlayer.com content. 4ThePlayer is a creator and innovator of mobile-first gambling games that are exciting, have engaging game mechanics and offer innovative themes, designs and features that create new experiences.

Dylan Slaney, SVP casino at Scientific Games, said: “4ThePlayer’s meticulous approach to game development is a great match for our OpenGaming. Leveraging their combined 50 years of industry experience, their games are based on a deep understanding of the market. When you combine that with the increased reach and stability of our platform, it’s a win-win. We’re excited to provide more great experiences to our customers and their players.”

The company launched 4ThePlayer.com games on its OpenGaming network December 4 with the release of 1 Left Alive, initially an exclusive to the brands of global sports betting and gaming leader, GVC Holdings. The game launched network-wide on December 11. 1 Left Alive showcases the new Plus+Ways feature from 4ThePlayer.com, maximizing wilds, stacks, and bonus potential. The title also features 4ThePlayer.com’s innovative Big Reel Portrait Mode™ that revolutionizes portrait play – using up to 70 percent of the screen.

“We’re thrilled to launch our games on Scientific Games’ OpenGaming platform," said Andrew Porter, CEO of 4ThePlayer.com. "OpenGaming features offer us unique opportunities to enhance our games and include features that will carry over into other titles. We’re excited for players to experience 1 Left Alive and many more games via OpenGaming in the future.”

Colin Cole-Johnson, gaming product director at GVC Holdings, said: “1 Left Alive is an excellent game that has resonated strongly with our players. We’re looking forward to offering more amazing gaming experiences to our players via Scientific Games’ OpenGaming platform.”