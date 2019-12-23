Harveys Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino announces projects underway for 2020

Harveys Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino has announced several major capital projects underway for 2019 and 2020, including the renovation of all 519 guest rooms in the famed resort’s Lake Tower, which is slated for completion in June 2020. The tower’s balcony suites, with incredible views of the lake, were also renovated last year. The upgraded guest rooms and additional projects, including the anticipated debut of Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe, as well as a new casino bar and lounge experience opening in 2020, total more than $41 million in capital expenditures.

“Harveys Lake Tahoe is an iconic resort on the South Shore and continues to offer enhanced amenities for guests to enjoy,” said Brad Belhouse, regional president for Caesars Entertainment in Northern Nevada. “With the newly redesigned guest rooms, the completion of the balcony suites and the upcoming opening of Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe located in the center of the casino, Caesars Entertainment is committed to elevating guest experiences at our resorts and advancing the Lake Tahoe tourism economy.”

According to Las Vegas-based designers DEZMOTIF Studios, the renovated Lake Tower rooms at Harveys provide guests with a comfortable, relaxing environment with a fresh and modern appeal. Inspired by nature and the seasons, the new rooms feature a spacious layout with the use of natural textures in a warm, neutral palette. Wood accents are contrasted by linen textures throughout the room. Additionally, the plush carpeting in a deep blue chevron pattern is reminiscent of the stunning lake waters, creating a sense of calmness to the space.

The redesigned bathroom provides the highest level of amenities for modern travelers, with neutral walls contrasted by dark quartz stone and dark iron accents that create a timeless and clean atmosphere. Guests may also unwind in a comfortable room setting with tailored, modern furnishings and finishes. Additional highlights include power charging ports and a flat-screen TV.

The plush custom platform bed features a two-tone headboard with tailored stitching details and a playful plaid decorative pillow. Across from the bed, a combination desk-dresser unit offers ample work space, task lighting, storage drawers and a concealed mini fridge for guests’ convenience. Finally, the dining area near the windows allows guests to sit and enjoy the stunning mountain or lake views.

Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe is currently taking reservations – already exceeding 12,000 and counting – and will debut in early January. The new restaurant is located in the middle of the action adjacent to Harveys main casino floor. Similar to the other HELL’S KITCHEN restaurants, design and menu elements will be pulled directly from the long-running hit FOX reality show. The high-energy restaurant and bar will shine the spotlight on many of HELL’S KITCHEN cast/chef recipes and dishes featured on the show, including many of Chef Ramsay’s signature dishes like the pan seared scallops, lobster risotto, beef Wellington, crispy skin salmon and sticky toffee pudding.