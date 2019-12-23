The Star Entertainment Group and Konami renew a decades-long partnership

The Star Entertainment Group and Konami announced the continuation of their partnership to bring top systems technology to its premium integrated resort locations across Sydney, Brisbane, and Gold Coast. For more than a decade, The Star has leveraged Konami’s SYNKROS casino management system to deliver dependable performance and fresh engagement opportunities throughout its portfolio.

“Konami continues to be the core casino systems provider across our portfolio due to the company’s ongoing partnership commitment, and SYNKROS’ proven reliability for over a decade,” said David Croft, general manager of product and strategy at The Star Entertainment Group. “Considering the level of service, collaboration, and innovation we’ve maintained, Konami’s SYNKROS best aligns with The Star’s vision to become Australia’s leading integrated resort company. The Star is looking forward to continue its partnership with Konami in developing innovative casino management solutions.”

“The Star is continually driving towards fresh entertainment opportunities and new levels of engagement,” said Mitsuhiro Miyazaki, managing director at Konami Australia Pty Ltd. “For as long as we have had the pleasure of working together, The Star Entertainment Group has been a company with a long-term, global approach to advancing the future of the industry.”

Through the latest agreement, The Star will introduce a number of leading technologies and new conveniences, from optimized rewards to cashless wagering. The Star has launched Money Klip cashless wagering for faster, more secure transactions. It allows players to load secure funds to their account electronically, rather than feeding bills or TITO tickets into each machine. Additionally, destinations across The Star’s portfolio will drive greater player loyalty rewards with optimal convenience, accessibility, and personalization through SYNKROS Offers Management.