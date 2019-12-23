AGEM announces eight new members join organization
The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) announced that its Board of Directors has approved the membership applications of eight new companies, bringing the trade group comprised of the world’s leading gaming suppliers to a total of 177 members, an all-time high.
The new AGEM members are:
- ASTOUND Group, based in Las Vegas, is an award-winning design and fabrication company that specializes in the delivery of exhibits, events and environments around the world.
- Bluberi, based in Quebec, Canada, focuses on high-performance games and machines and exceptional customer service across a variety of gaming jurisdictions.
- eConnect, based in Las Vegas with an office in Macau, has served the gaming industry for more than a decade by providing secure enterprise software.
- General Touch, based in Chengdu, China and established in 2000, is a leading manufacturer of touch screens and other touch solutions for the gaming industry.
- Nutanix, base in San Jose, California, is a global leader of hyperconverged operating systems focused on simplifying and securing operations for gaming and other industries.
- Rad Game Tools, based in Kirkland, Washington, is a leading provider of innovative video game development tools.
- RES–EXHIBITS Services, based in Rochester, New York, is a trade show services company specializing in one-of-a-kind experiences for one-of-a-kind brands.
- UL, based in Northbrook, Illinois, promotes safe, secure and sustainable living and working environments for people by the application of science, hazard-based safety engineering and data acumen.
AGEM is a non-profit international technology trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of electronic gaming devices, lotteries, systems, game content, table games, online technology, sports betting, key components and support products and services for the gaming industry. AGEM works to further the interests of gaming equipment suppliers throughout the world. Through political action, regulatory influence, trade show partnerships, educational alliances, information dissemination and good corporate citizenship, the members of AGEM work together to create benefits for every company within the organization. Together, AGEM has assisted regulatory agencies and participated in the legislative process to solve problems and create a business environment where AGEM members can prosper while providing a strong level of support to education and responsible gaming initiatives. For more information, visit www.AGEM.org.
The current AGEM membership roster, 177 companies strong based in 22 countries, is a who’s who of the supplier segment of the global gaming industry: AGEM Gold Members: AGS, Ainsworth Game Technology, Aristocrat Technologies, Everi, International Game Technology (IGT), Konami Gaming, Merkur Gaming, NOVOMATIC Group, Scientific Games and Sega Sammy Creation. AGEM Silver Members: Action Gaming, Aruze Gaming America, Betson Enterprises, Casino Technology, Crane Payment Innovations (CPI), Gaming Partners International (GPI), Inspired Gaming, JCM Global, Ortiz Gaming, Quixant PLC, Suzo-Happ Group, TCSJohnHuxley, TransAct Technologies and Zitro. AGEM Bronze Members: Abbiati Casino Equipment, Ace Systems Mx, Alfastreet, Amatic Industries, APEX gaming, Astro Corp., Atlas Gaming, BetConstruct, Bingotimes Digital Technology, Bluberi, Cammegh Limited, Century Gaming Technologies, CG Technology (CGT), Cole Kepro International, Competition Interactive, DR Gaming Technology (DRGT), Eclipse Gaming, Euro Games Technology (EGT), Exacta Systems, FBM, Galaxy Gaming, Gamblit Gaming, GameCo, Gaming Arts, Gaming Support, Glory Global Solutions, Grand Vision Gaming, Incredible Technologies, Interblock USA, Jackpot Digital, Jumbo Technology, Matsui Gaming Machine Co., Metronia, Next Gaming, Patriot Gaming & Electronics, PDS Gaming, Spintec, Synergy Blue, Table Trac, Weike Gaming Technology, Wells-Gardner Technologies, Win Systems and Worldpay Gaming. AGEM Associate Members: 3M Touch Systems, Acuris Risk Intelligence, Adlink Technology, Advantech-Innocore, Agilysys, AmericanChecked, Aon, ArdentSky, Arrow International, Asimex Global, Astound, Automated Cashless Systems (ACS), Automated Systems America, Inc. (ASAI), Butler Snow, CAMS, Carmanah Signs, Catapult Global, CDC Gaming Reports, Clarion Gaming, CMC Trading Engineering (International) Ltd, Comer Holdings, Cooper Levenson, CS-1 Transportation, Deloitte LLP, Digital Instinct, DiTronics Financial Services, Duane Morris LLP, eConnect, Enterprise Holdings, EFCO Technology Corporation, Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, Elite Gaming Technology, Entropy Cabinet Solutions, Fantini Research, Fennemore Craig, Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, Fox Rothschild, G2 Game Design, Gambling Compliance, Gamesman, Gaming Capital Group, Gaming Publishing / G3 Magazine, GAN, Ganlot, Gary Platt Manufacturing, Gasser Chair Company, General Touch, Genesis Gaming Solutions, GET IN Global, Global Gambling Guidance Group (G4), Global Gaming Business (GGB) Magazine, Greenberg Traurig, GSL Gaming Group, Howard & Howard, Impact Display Solutions, Innovum Technologies, iPro, IPS, James Industries, Jones Walker, JP Morgan Chase, KEY-BAK, Kiron Interactive, Kontron, Lazcano Sámano, Lightstone Solutions, Majestic Realty, MdME Lawyers, Nanoptix, NRT Technology Corp., Nutanix, Olsen Gaming / Spectronix, Outpost Creative, Panasonic Corporation, Patir Casino Seating, Plus Studios, Portilla Ruy-Díaz y Aguilar, Posiflex Business Machines, Proforma GPS, RAD Game Tools, Reed Exhibitions, Regulatory Management Counselors (RMC), RES, Rising Digital, RSM US LLP, SAP, SCA Gaming, Shenzhen TMD Technology, Sightline Payments, southfi, Spin Games, Sports Betting Community (SBC), StylGame USA, TACK Electronics, Taft Stettinius & Hollister, Talent Associates, The Bright Group, The United States Playing Card Company, Touch Dynamic, Tournament One, TOVIS, TraffGen USA, UL, U.S. Bank, Veridocs, Wells Fargo, Yogonet, Young Electric Sign Company (YESCO) and Zebra Technologies.