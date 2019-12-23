AGEM announces eight new members join organization

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) announced that its Board of Directors has approved the membership applications of eight new companies, bringing the trade group comprised of the world’s leading gaming suppliers to a total of 177 members, an all-time high.

The new AGEM members are:

ASTOUND Group, based in Las Vegas, is an award-winning design and fabrication company that specializes in the delivery of exhibits, events and environments around the world.

Bluberi, based in Quebec, Canada, focuses on high-performance games and machines and exceptional customer service across a variety of gaming jurisdictions.

eConnect, based in Las Vegas with an office in Macau, has served the gaming industry for more than a decade by providing secure enterprise software.

General Touch, based in Chengdu, China and established in 2000, is a leading manufacturer of touch screens and other touch solutions for the gaming industry.

Nutanix, base in San Jose, California, is a global leader of hyperconverged operating systems focused on simplifying and securing operations for gaming and other industries.

Rad Game Tools, based in Kirkland, Washington, is a leading provider of innovative video game development tools.

RES–EXHIBITS Services, based in Rochester, New York, is a trade show services company specializing in one-of-a-kind experiences for one-of-a-kind brands.

UL, based in Northbrook, Illinois, promotes safe, secure and sustainable living and working environments for people by the application of science, hazard-based safety engineering and data acumen.

AGEM is a non-profit international technology trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of electronic gaming devices, lotteries, systems, game content, table games, online technology, sports betting, key components and support products and services for the gaming industry. AGEM works to further the interests of gaming equipment suppliers throughout the world. Through political action, regulatory influence, trade show partnerships, educational alliances, information dissemination and good corporate citizenship, the members of AGEM work together to create benefits for every company within the organization. Together, AGEM has assisted regulatory agencies and participated in the legislative process to solve problems and create a business environment where AGEM members can prosper while providing a strong level of support to education and responsible gaming initiatives. For more information, visit www.AGEM.org.