Bob DeSalvio to lead Resorts World Properties in New York State

Genting announced the appointment of Bob DeSalvio, a 40-year industry leader, as president of Genting New York State, where he will oversee all operations at Resorts World Catskills (RWC) & Resorts World Casino New York City (RWNY). RWC, an integrated casino resort destination, was acquired in November by Genting and Kien Huat, the family trust controlled by Genting Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri KT Lim. RWNY, the highest-grossing slots casino in the world and the only casino in New York City, is currently developing a 400-room hotel on property, which is scheduled to open this summer.

Throughout his 41-year career, DeSalvio has developed cross-functional leadership experience. Most recently, DeSalvio served as president of Encore Boston Harbor, where he led the design, development, staffing and opening of the largest development project in Massachusetts history with a total project cost of $2.6 billion. The Wynn-licensed development celebrated its grand opening last June.

Previously, DeSalvio spent eight years as president of Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem. He joined the Las Vegas Sands Corporation team in 2006 when the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board awarded the license for the property and he led the design, construction and staffing for the project, which cost $840 million to complete. The casino resort was sold earlier this year for $1.3 billion.

"Bob DeSalvio has a proven track record creating and implementing successful marketing and growth strategies in the gaming and hospitality industries," said Tan Sri KT Lim. "Bob's operational expertise combined with his unique ability to recognize industry trends and adapt to fast-evolving consumer demands will help accelerate growth at Resorts World Catskills and Resorts World Casino New York City."

In addition to his recent leadership positions, DeSalvio also served in executive marketing roles for more than 20 years. He spent nearly 10 years at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut where he was responsible for all aspects of marketing the resort destination with revenue exceeding $1 billion. Prior to joining Foxwoods, DeSalvio worked in various roles at Sands Atlantic City for 14 years where he implemented marketing strategies, which resulted in the highest return on invested capital for Atlantic City properties at that time.

"Resorts World Casino New York City and Resorts World Catskills represent the future of gaming and hospitality in New York State," said DeSalvio. "Guests today are seeking that unique combination of gaming excitement, entertainment offerings, luxurious non-gaming amenities, and convenience—which only this brand can offer. It's an honor to join Genting, which has proven, with the success of Resorts World Casino New York City, that gaming in New York is full of untapped potential, and I am excited to be on the frontlines of the action."