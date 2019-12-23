Star Goddess Class III video slots -- IGT

IGT plans to add Star Goddess video slots to its Class III gaming portfolio in January. Players cam enjoy IGT’s Star Goddess video slots and its frequently occurring scattered wilds feature. During the Stars of Wealth feature, wild golden comets land on the reels and turn them wild. When a comet hits a top symbol frame, the wild expands and turns all adjacent positions wild. The free games bonus is triggered when three, four, or five scattered bonus symbols land on the reels awarding 10, 20, or 50 free games. The Supreme or Mega mystery jackpot may be awarded at any bet level during the base game. This 5x4 reel, galactic-themed game is offered on a variety of IGT cabinets including the Cobalt 27, CrystalDual 27, Crystal Slant, AXXIS 23/23.