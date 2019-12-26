Soft2Bet to enter Japanese market with AlfCasino

Casino and sportsbook group Soft2Bet goes live in Japan for the first time with the launch of its popular AlfCasino brand. A full suite of live casino games and table games will be available at the site to satisfy the demands of the important market.

Soft2Bets’s partners Evolution will be supplying its live casino, as well as multiple versions of Baccarat, Dragon Tiger and dice games. The titles are set to be rolled out along with the already extensive portfolio of Roulettes, Blackjack tables and Game Shows - Live Casino games with a presenter, such as Money Wheel, Monopoly, Deal or No Deal.

The move will also see the online casino offering players the most popular local payment options such as Ecopayz, StickPay and Venus Point.