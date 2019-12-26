Inspired signs global virtual sports partnership with Novomatic

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. announced a global distribution agreement with Novomatic to incorporate a suite of Virtual Sports as part of its next-generation sports betting platform, NovoPrime Sports, which provides an array of sports betting products and services. This agreement covers a range of virtual sports, including soccer, horse racing, greyhounds, motor racing, trotting, basketball and football. Inspired will reportedly look to deliver new content throughout the course of the agreement. Inspired recently signed new agreements with the NFL Alumni for a new virtual football game and Jaromir Jagr for virtual hockey.

“We have a great relationship with Novomatic and we are very excited to work with them on adding Virtual Sports to their NovoPrime Sports platform,” said Lorne Weil, executive chairman of Inspired. “This partnership has a great deal of potential for Inspired, bringing our Virtual Sports to new geographies, customer verticals and distribution channels. It is a win-win for everyone involved, especially the consumer.”

“We are focused on developing the premiere global turnkey sports betting platform solution for retail and online and Virtual Sports perfectly round out our portfolio of offerings,” said Alan Bruce, head of NovoPrime Sports. “The ultra-realistic graphics of Inspired’s Virtuals provide a higher frequency complement to real sports betting. We are particularly excited for consumers to experience their groundbreaking new Virtual Basketball game, which will help our customers create continual streams of betting content.”