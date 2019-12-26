Wings of Riches slot game -- NETENT

NetEnt ventures into a mystical elvish meadow and invites players into a paradise of natural wonders in its latest slot release, Wings of Riches.

Players can expect to encounter colorful flowers, beautiful beetles and magical elves in this 5x3, 20 payline video slot packed with engaging features, including random Multipliers and Free Spins. Spreading Wilds in both the main game and in free spins mode add extra excitement, and players can multiply wins by up to 5x if Free Spins are triggered when three or more Scatter symbols appear.

Taking players on a spellbinding forest treasure hunt filled with wonderful creatures great and small, this immersive title has an RTP of 96.63 percent.

“Wings of Riches is all about classic art style and multipliers with the Spreading Wilds. Using proven mechanics and an appealing theme should provide a solid performer for the core slot player all over the world,” said Bryan Upton, NetEnt director of games.