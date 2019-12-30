Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. appoints Carol Lynton to Board of Directors

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. announced that it has named Carol (“Lili”) Lynton to its board of directors as an independent member. The appointment follows Gaming and Leisure Properties’ disclosure in its April 30, 2019 Proxy Statement that the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board was working with an executive search firm to identify and appoint a new member of the Board of Directors to diversify the board’s composition as it relates to gender, race, ethnicity and age diversity. The appointment of Lynton to the board of directors brings the total number of directors to seven, six of which are independent members.

Lynton is the co–founder and operating partner of The Dinex Group, which operates 17 Daniel Boulud branded restaurants. Prior to forming Dinex, she co-founded Telebank, an internet banking pioneer which was acquired by E*Trade in 1999. From 1987 through 1990, Lynton was an investment analyst at financial services company, Sanford C. Bernstein, and from 1983 through 1985 she was a mergers and acquisition analyst at Lehman Brothers. Since 1987, she has also served as chief investment officer of HD American Trust, a family investment office formed in 1987, which invests actively across a broad range of asset classes. At HD American Trust, Lynton is responsible for selection of asset managers, asset allocation, liquidity and leverage parameters with direct management responsibility for the firm’s venture capital and real estate portfolio.

Chief Executive Officer, Peter M. Carlino, commented, “Lili brings valuable perspectives to our Board, driven by her extensive experience in the finance, real estate and consumer sectors and public company board background. Complementing our current directors, her background expands the diverse viewpoints of our board, which will continue executing our strategic growth plans and driving Gaming and Leisure Properties’ ongoing success and the further creation of shareholder value. The Company believes that board diversity is critical to thoroughly assess risk, anticipate challenges and scrutinize the complex, dynamic issues that affect or may affect GLPI and its shareholders and we look forward to benefiting from Lili’s deep range of experience and perspectives.”

Lynton is currently a director of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. and serves as a trustee, audit committee chair of CIM RACR (an SEC registered Interval Fund). She also serves on the Advisory Board, The Hamilton Project, a division of Brookings which develops proposals for a more equitable and robust U.S. economy; as trustee, East Harlem Tutorial Program (afterschool service provider); East Harlem Scholars Academy (operates six charter schools); and, Trustee of the Guggenheim Foundation (awards 175 annual Guggenheim Fellowships).