Yahoo Sports and Bet MGM sign exclusive partnership deal

Verizon Media-owned Yahoo Sports has entered into a historic partnership with MGM Resorts and Roar Digital, a joint venture between global gaming industry leaders MGM Resorts and GVC Holdings, to power sports betting for Yahoo Sports and create collaborative content experiences and live events.

The announcement builds upon Verizon Media’s core strategy to connect content and discovery to transactions, and is a natural extension of Yahoo Sports’ mission to reimagine the sports experience for fans with unprecedented experiences, according to a press release.

As part of the multi-year paxartnership, the integration launched in the U.S.-based Yahoo Sports app last month, with transactions to take place on the BetMGM platform. Yahoo Sports will be an official Digital Media Sports Partner of MGM Resorts.

“The historic partnership with Yahoo Sports and BetMGM will change the future of fandom, providing new ways for sports fans to go beyond engaging with content and interact through commerce,” said Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media. “At Verizon Media, we believe in building products that connect consumers to their passions and drive the deepest end-to-end value possible.”

“This partnership marks an important moment for BetMGM in the growing U.S. sports betting sector,” added Jim Murren, chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International. “Integrating Yahoo’s leading fantasy sports operations and content with BetMGM’s world-class sports betting and interactive platform uniquely positions us to drive market share and large-scale adoption among sports fans.”

The new fan experience on Yahoo Sports is available in the U.S., and includes a wide variety of global sports, including the NBA, NHL, football, college sports, baseball, soccer, golf, and tennis. As part of this partnership, MGM Resorts and Yahoo Sports will collaborate on an array of content experiences, exclusive live events, and over 20 high-profile major sporting and promotional marketing efforts. MGM Resorts will also distribute Yahoo Sports content across its properties and platforms. Yahoo Sports will also be hosting multiple player events at MGM Resorts properties.