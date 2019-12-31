E-sports viewership predicted to rise significantly by 2022

The number of frequent eSports viewers worldwide is expected to reach almost 300 million by 2022, according to a recent survey by GoldenCasinoNews.com.

During this period, an additional 347 million people are forecast to become occasional e-sports tournament viewers, making the total number of viewers more than 640 million globally, the survey reports. The growing trend of e-sports tournaments viewers in years to come is following the expansion of the e-sports market in general.

The e-sports market has tremendously expanded in recent years, with more and more viewers tuning in to watch some of the best e-sports gamers in the world. Back in 2012, the number of frequent e-sports viewers was 58 million people worldwide. In just two years, it rose to 90 million frequents viewers—along with an additional 114 million occasional viewers—all over the world. The trend continued in the following years, with an increase of around 30 million people per year, in both the frequent and infrequent categories, according to the report.

Compared to 58 million in 2012, the number of frequent tournament viewers worldwide increased five times in the last seven years. At the same time, the number of occasional e-sports viewers enlarged three times. By 2023, an estimated 15.5 percent of all internet users will be watching e-sports at least once a month.

Compared by regions, more than 57 percent of worldwide e-sports tournaments viewers are from the Asia Pacific. The second-largest region, with 16 percent of all e-sports viewers, is Europe. In just two years, from 2016 to 2018, the European e-sports audience increased by 19 million people, and, according to the projections, is expected to reach 105 million people by 2020.

Only 12 percent of worldwide e-sports viewers come from North America. Although there are currently around 30 million e-sports viewers in the U.S., their number is expected to reach 46.2 million by 2023.