Colorado latest state to join sports betting community

Colorado voters passed Proposition DD last month, clearing the way for the establishment of legalized sports wagering in the state.

With the passage of the proposition, and the legislative bill passed by the Colorado General Assembly in May 2019, the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission and the Colorado Division of Gaming become the statutory authority over the regulation of the legalized sports betting in Colorado, according to a press release.

In anticipation of the passage of the proposition, the Division of Gaming has been reviewing best practices and regulations from other states already allowing legalized sports betting and will be using this knowledge, along with engaging industry stakeholders, to establish rules and licensing standards for sports betting in Colorado. Since 1991, the Division of Gaming and the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission have overseen a strong and robust industry of limited stakes gaming in Colorado, and the Division will apply the same successful regulation model to ensure the integrity of the sports betting industry.

Starting on May 1, 2020, Coloradans who want to place wagers on sporting events may make those bets at a licensed sportsbook facility within the three gaming towns of Blackhawk, Central City and Cripple Creek, or by placing bets using their mobile phones or computers through an authorized, in-state Internet operator.

The sports betting regulatory framework being established by the Division of Gaming will provide the landscape for maximum revenues to benefit the people of Colorado with percentages designated to Colorado beneficiaries, including funding for the implementation of the state water plan and other public purposes.