New Jersey sportsbook continue revenue growth streak

New Jersey’s online and retail sportsbooks continued their string of record months and whopping year-over-year gains in October, nearly reaching their first $500 million month, according to PlayNJ.com analysts.

New Jersey’s sportsbooks accepted a record $487.9 million in bets in October, an 87 percent jump from $260.7 million in October 2018, according to official state reports. October’s handle beat the previous record of $445.6 million, set in September.

October’s bets yielded a record $46.4 million in revenue, up from $11.7 million in October 2018 and breaking the record $37.9 million set the previous month. October revenue generated $5.7 million in taxes, and pushed the state’s sports betting industry past the $300 million mark ($331.2 million) in lifetime revenue.

In addition, $417 million of all October bets were made online, accounting for 85 percent of New Jersey’s handle. That is up from 84 percent in September. FanDuel Sportsbook/PointsBet continued to pace the online market, gaining $20.7 million in gross revenue, up from $13.3 million in September. Resorts Digital’s license, which is now anchored by DraftKings and Fox Bet in addition to its self-branded sportsbook, lost ground by generating $10.6 million, down from $10.7 million in September.

On the land-based sportsbook front, FanDuel Sportsbook at The Meadowlands posted $4.1 million in October gross revenue, up from $3.6 million in September, to lead retail sportsbooks.