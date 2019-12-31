New California-based Hard Rock Casino opened to public

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain made its debut last month with a legendary Hard Rock Guitar Smash welcoming guests to the destination.

Festivities and entertainment included a performance from British rock icons Def Leppard at Toyota Amphitheatre, and the start of casino promotions, according to a press release. With these celebrations, the property introduced the iconic Hard Rock vibe to Sacramento and beyond with its amenities, first-to-market gaming offerings and dining options.

“We are extremely excited that Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is able to open its doors to locals, travelers, and lovers of the Hard Rock brand,” said Jon Lucas, chief operating officer of Hard Rock International. “The development of the property has been such an amazing endeavor, and we could not have done it without the incredible partnership between the Enterprise Rancheria Tribe and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.”

The opening ceremony also included the donation of $100,000 to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain to the Enterprise Community Foundation, the charitable entity of the Enterprise Rancheria Tribe.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is the go-to destination in Northern California, from its gaming facility to the selection of dining options and luxurious brand amenities. The hotel features 169 hotel rooms and suites, and a large meeting space venue, along with an outdoor pool and deck area for the leisure or business traveler. The casino boasts 1,587 slot machines and 57 table games, with exclusive high-limit gaming rooms, unique product offerings, and innovative technologies that are new to the market.

The hotel entices guests with an array of signature brand offerings and amenities, including the Sound of Your Stay music program, where guests can set the mood with a complimentary Crosley turntable or rock out with a Fender guitar, reserved at the front desk complete with headphones. Additionally, the property offers a Rock Shop selling Hard Rock brand merchandise, and the Body Rock fitness center, with top-of-the-line Technogym equipment.

“Guests are welcomed with our unique brand of Hard Rock hospitality; it’s a combination of the vibe of our beautifully designed building blended with the passion for service from our team members,” said Mark Birtha, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain.

“This project is the first of its kind, with two tribes joining together to bring this integrated resort to life,” added Glenda Nelson, chairwoman of the Enterprise Rancheria Tribe. “We are proud of our partnership with Hard Rock and the Seminole Tribe, and we are enthusiastic to continue collaborating to provide guests with an unparalleled entertainment destination experience.”