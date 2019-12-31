Cordish begins Pittsburgh-area casino development

Stadium Casino Westmoreland RE, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies, broke ground last month for the new $150 million Live! Casino, located near Pittsburgh, Pa.

Cordish executives were joined by Pennsylvania State Senator Kim Ward and State Representative George Dunbar, along with dozens of regional business, community and tourism leaders, for the first turn of the shovels marking the start of construction on the 100,000-square-foot gaming, dining and entertainment destination. Live! Casino will be part of the popular 1.3-million-square-foot Westmoreland Mall development, located in Hempfield Township, directly off Route 30, approximately 30 miles from downtown Pittsburgh, according to press materials.

Live! Casino will feature 750 slots and approximately 30 live action table games, a sportsbook, and nationally-recognized restaurants and live entertainment venues. The Project is expected to generate $188 million in annual economic impact, with an additional $148 million in economic impact from construction, including approximately 960 direct and indirect construction jobs, plus approximately 500 permanent new jobs for local and regional residents.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to break ground on the newest Live! Casino project and expand this distinctive brand even further into Pennsylvania,” said Jon Cordish, principal of The Cordish Companies, which is also developing the Live! Casino & Hotel project in Philadelphia. “We are a family-owned company that is deeply committed to treating our guests like family, so we’re going to ensure that everything our guests have come to love about Live! Casino—first-class service, friendly atmosphere and exciting environment—is reflected in this new, unique gaming, dining and entertainment destination in Westmoreland County.”