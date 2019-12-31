Tachi Palace reopens high limit gaming room

The Tachi Yokut Tribe and Lemoore, Calif.-based Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino recently celebrated the grand reopening of its high limit gaming room.

The newly rebranded HL Gaming Room has been remodeled to include more Premiere VIP Slot experiences, according to a press release. Players will have dedicated slot technicians to assist with machine and payouts, plus HL-branded specialty snacks and beverages. The room also includes four televisions featuring ongoing sports coverage. Near the HL Gaming Room are table games with Premiere Dealers. These tables also include access to exclusive HL snacks.

The newly reimagined HL Gaming Room is located on the first floor of the Casino of the Sun and will be open 24-hours daily. Because safety is of the utmost importance at the casino, the High Limit Room includes additional security.

Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino is home to 2,000 gaming machines, 24 table games, 7 poker tables, 255 guest rooms, a spa and 6,000 square feet of meeting space, employing more than 1,200 people. The property also features an 88,350-square-foot entertainment center with movie theaters, a bowling alley, billiards room, arcade and concourse.