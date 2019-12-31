Best New Table Games winners announced

Table game operators selected Blackjack Burnout by Casino Gaming Development; Baccarat Blitz by Double Luck Gaming; and Advantage Play 3 Card Fury by Money $uit Industries as the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners of Casino Journal’s Best New Table Games competition, which took place at the Cutting Edge Table Games Conference last month in Las Vegas.

The winners were voted on by qualified casino operator attendees who were required to sample each of the 16 new games entered in the competition.

As the Gold winner, Blackjack Burnout will receive floor space at Blue Lake Casino; Downstream Casino; Muckleshoot Casino; and Saratoga Casino Black Hawk, providing that the game meets necessary regulatory and/or compact approvals.

Per Michael Shackleford’s Wizard of Odds site, Blackjack Burnout plays like blackjack except the player gets one opportunity to replace a bad card for the next one in the deck. For this option, the player must add a non-refundable 20 percent fee at the start of the hand.

“Players like the burnout option because it gives them the perception that they have an advantage play over the house,” said game developer Angel Espino. “They gravitate toward the game because at one point you feel like you’re losing but you get a second chance to play in return for a 20 percent fee. The beauty of it is the math works out; the house still gets their 1.27 percent house edge plus the fee whether the player uses the burnout option or not.”

In addition to the Best New Table Games competition, the Cutting Edge Table Games Conference featured a broad range of table game product and service exhibits and three days of education. The educational program kicked off with a pre-conference workshop that featured a presentation on Table Game Mathematics from table games expert Bill Zender. Other workshop sessions included Understanding Rolling Chip/Dead Chip Programs and The Cost of Table Game Promotions.

The main event was composed of two days of sessions, which began with an opening keynote entitled How MGM Uses Data to Drive Table Game Growth and Profitability by Zachary Levine, vice president of table games strategy for MGM Resorts International. Other sessions at Cutting Edge Table Games Conference included a Table Game Operators Roundtable; Why ETGs are Finding a Home in More Casinos and What the Future Holds; and Table Games Promotions that Move the Needle (and Some That Don’t) by marketing and table games expert Dennis Conrad.

Last month was the 12th annual edition of the Cutting Edge Table Games Conference, which has distinguished itself as a uniquely valuable event for table game professionals across the industry. It will return to Paris Las Vegas November 16-18, 2020. Visit www.tablegamesconf.com for more information.