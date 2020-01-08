Christopher Bond new vice president of hotel sales at SAHARA Las Vegas

Christopher Bond has joined SAHARA Las Vegas as the new vice president of hotel sales. In this role, Bond will oversee the sales team responsible for generating room bookings, as well as catering revenue through convention and meeting group sales. Bond joins SAHARA Las Vegas with more than 20 years of sales experience in the hospitality, travel and tourism industries including senior level roles across the Las Vegas Strip.

“We are thrilled to add Chris’ experience to our talented executive team,” said Paul Hobson, senior vice president and general manager for SAHARA Las Vegas. “His talent and significant achievements in the meetings and hospitality industry will guide the resort’s ongoing enhancements to the more than 95,000 square feet of meeting space as our $150 million resort transformation continues.”

Prior to joining SAHARA Las Vegas, Bond led the strategic development of convention sales, convention services and catering teams including the expansion and remodel of convention spaces as the vice president of hotel sales and catering for The Mirage and vice president of sales at New York-New York Hotel & Casino. His teams have been the recipients of numerous awards including Meetings & Conventions’ Gold Key Award, Successful Meetings’ Pinnacle Award, Smart Meetings’ Platinum Choice Award and Corporate & Incentive Travel’s Award of Excellence.

Bond holds his Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) designation through the Event Industry Council and Certified Hospitality Sales Executive (CHSE) designation through Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International. He is also on the Board of Directors for the Epicurean Charitable Foundation. Bond earned his Bachelor of Science in Hotel Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.