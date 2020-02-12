The Poker Room at SAHARA Las Vegas -- SAHARA LAS VEGAS

SAHARA Las Vegas will welcome players to its all-new poker room on Friday, February 14 with an array of game offerings and impressive room features. The Poker Room at SAHARA Las Vegas will be open daily beginning at 10 a.m.

The new poker room boasts seven tables, a 16-foot by nine-foot LED video wall and five additional screens throughout the room along with 24/7 food options provided by Northside Café. The room will offer an extensive game chart including No Limit Texas Holdem, Limit Holdem, Pot Limit Omaha, 7-card Stud and various mix games with the ability to spread what players are seeking.

Tournaments will be offered daily with at least four start times and buy-ins ranging from $45 to $100, with No Limit Texas Holdem as the primary tournament. Live cash games will also run daily and promotions will be held throughout the duration of those games. The Poker Room at SAHARA Las Vegas also offers a competitive rake at 10 percent with a $4 max. Players will receive $2 in rewards points per hour played in a cash game by signing up to play through Poker Atlas. Points can be redeemed at several of the resort’s restaurants, while Club 52 members are eligible to receive personalized deals and one-of-a-kind access to everything SAHARA Las Vegas has to offer.