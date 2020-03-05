Samurai Beauty Class III slot game -- NOVOMATIC AMERICAS

Novomatic Americas announced it has added Samurai Beauty to its Class III gaming portfolio. Expanding silds, and the Samurai Beauty are sure to fight for some big wins within this new title from the company’s all-new, Samurai Beauty Linked Progressive Series.

Princess appears on reels two, three and four only and substituted for all symbols except Gong. During the random Samurai Spin, each appearing Princess symbol will expand to cover two or all positions on the reel. six or more scattered Gong symbols trigger the Lock & Spin Feature: Gongs are labeled with prizes that are evaluated at the end of the feature. All Gongs are held in position for three initial re-spins. Re-spins are reset to three as long as additional Gongs appear. The feature ends when either no re-spins remain or all positions are full – awarding the Grand Jackpot. Special prized are: Grand Jackpot, Major Jackpot, Minor Award and Mini Award.