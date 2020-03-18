KPMG announced that Rick Arpin has been named managing partner of KPMG’s Las Vegas office and is now responsible for its strategic direction and market growth.

“Rick Arpin brings more than 25 years of strong leadership and experience providing audit services to public and private global corporations in a broad array of sectors, including gaming, hospitality, entertainment, retail, and sports, ” said Mark Hutchins, KPMG’s Pacific Southwest regional managing partner. “Rick’s deep commitment to serving our clients, developing our people, and making a difference in the Las Vegas community, makes him the perfect fit for the managing partner role.”

“I am honored and I look forward to working with our tremendous team of partners and professionals across the firm to help our clients adapt and thrive in today’s environment, whether driven by economic forces, changing customer patterns, disruptive technologies or the rapidly evolving regulatory environment,” said Arpin. “I am equally excited to be positioned to deepen our relationships in the market and in our communities, and to build our Las Vegas office.”

Arpin arrives to KPMG from NRT Technology where he served as senior vice president of its interactive division. Prior to that, Arpin spent 16 years with MGM Resorts International holding several key leadership roles, and started his career with Arthur Andersen in Las Vegas.

Arpin holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance (magna cum laude) from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and is a Licensed Certified Public Accountant in Nevada. Throughout his career, Arpin has held numerous professional and industry leadership roles in Las Vegas with The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Nevada Society of CPAs, UNLV Alumni Association Board of Directors, UNLV Lee Business School, UNLV Campus Improvement Authority Board, and Junior Achievement.