Sonic Reels audiovisual slots -- WAZDAN

Wazdan announced the release of Sonic Reels, its new enhanced audiovisual slot. Sonic Reels is the latest in a the lineup from Wazdan this year, with this new game delivering pumping beats and big wins to players who like their music loud. Sonic Reels is a retro-style slot with a big focus on high-quality audiovisuals, giving players immersion into a DJ experience unlike any other.

Within the game, players have six reels and a staggering 729 paylines at their disposal. What's more, there are bonuses aplenty, activated by pumpkin-speakers – when they grow to an enormous size, it indicates to players that the bonus has been activated. During these bonuses, reels move left to right, bringing the potential to surprise players with massive wins.

Accessible through the collection of accumulator symbols, Sonic Reels narrative makes for the ultimate game for the active player who likes fast-paced entertainment, and superior sound and visual quality. With the Unique Gamble Feature giving players a chance to double their win on the spot, Sonic Reels delivers the thrills of what it's like to be a DJ.

Sonic Reels comes with Unique Wazdan Features, including the world-first, patented Volatility Levels for increasing or decreasing volatility. Ultra Fast Mode adds speeds up gameplay, Ultra Lite Mode optimizes mobile experiences, maintaining playability even with slow internet connections, and Big Screen Mode supersizes the entire player experience.

"Sonic Reels is a game that we are extremely excited to release to our partners and players. This 6-reel, 729-payline game offers the highest quality audiovisual experience which we know Wazdan players are going to love. Add to this plenty of bonuses and Unique Wazdan Features to allow players to tailor gameplay to their preference, and Sonic Reels is set to be an immediate favourite," says Andrzej Hyla, head of sales at Wazdan.