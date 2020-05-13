Casino EDP grads meet to consider COVID-19 strategy

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting worldwide shutdown of the gaming industry, graduates of the Executive Development Program (EDP) have been reconvened for the first time in the program’s 30-year history to share ideas and discuss plans to reopen the industry.

The Executive Development Program is produced jointly by the University of Nevada, Reno’s College of Business and Extended Studies and the International Gaming Institute at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The leadership program brings together top gaming executives from around the world for a nine-day professional development workshop in Lake Tahoe every fall.

Now, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, EDP has “reconvened” with regular virtual meetings, allowing program graduates to discuss topics and ideas relative to the pandemic and its direct impacts on gaming.

In the first group meetings held last month, 100 gaming professionals focused on guest and employee safety. Talks also included how best to go about social distancing on property, employee relations and communications, the economic implications of COVID-19 and timing—when gaming might expect to see a “new normal.”